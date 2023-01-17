In New York when you find yourself in a conversation that gets awkward or verging on an argument there was a sure-fire way to change the subject and redirect in a way that was based in real inquiry and possibly some usable info. The game changer was: “Do you have roaches in your apartment?”
Those who don’t would sometimes cringe or even utter a slight scream with the mere thought of such an event, while the truth is every apartment building sprays for roaches. But trust me, they got talking about roaches.
Those who were battling roaches would give you a full dissertation on how to eliminate them or beg for advice.
In any event the more volatile conversation was over, never to return. What could be more urgent than roaches?
But here in the great North State, most folks aren’t dealing with roaches, but they may find themselves in an awkward conversation verging on argument, so I want to suggest a question to pose that may help you get out of it. “When do you take Christmas down?”
This is an age old question that has, I have found, many answers for many reasons. One of my sisters almost takes the tree and decorations down as she is opening the gifts! I mean the very next day that tree is down. She claims that because she puts hers up just after Thanksgiving, that is enough time and down it comes. I can only gasp and clutch my pearls as she says this to me.
Some of my friends say Epiphany is the time to undo the decor. It’s a tradition for many and as good a reason as any.
I am in the camp of putting everything up just after Thanksgiving: wreathes, mantel, Santas, candles, the lot. I don’t take anything down until I walk into a decorated room and say to myself, “It’s time.” Sure, it may take three days but down it comes in stages. The day varies every year and I don’t keep track of it because it is an intuitive kind of thing — it’s just time.
Some of what we do comes from our families, more specifically our mothers. My father’s job was to get the tree and put up the lights. It wasn’t too long before it became just get the tree.
Like every family tradition, when we do things is either a joining with our family in timing and traditions or it is in defiance of. That is pretty much true with most of our life choices and it is no different when it comes to our trees.
I am almost never closer to my paternal grandmother, Rose, and her twin sister, Eleanor, than I am decorating and putting up the tree. They influenced all of us in those traditions.
But the point is everyone has a story about when trees and decorations go up and when they come down. I even have Jewish friends who will light the porch or have some lights on a hedge.
If someone doesn’t celebrate that holiday, just ask them what holidays they do celebrate and off you go in a nice chit-chat and steer clear of any political or other sketchy conversation.
Since our elections have turned into a 24/7 never ending push for money or push for attention you are likely to step on someone’s political toes, so this question may just get you through until November 2024.
I would steer clear of the roaches question around here, you might be labeled as tacky.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
