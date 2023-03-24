In an ad for Wayfair, pop singer Kelly Clarkson lies in bed, propped up on a stack of pillows, laptop at her fingertips. “You can never have enough pillows,” she says, while clicking on a comfy cushion from her line of home decor, sold through the billion dollar e-commerce site. I beg to differ.
When my wife, Beverly, and I married I quickly learned about home decor etiquette. For instance, the really nice towels hanging in the master bath? They’re off limits for drying off after a shower. Those “Belk towels” are decorative, meant to rest on a towel bar and look aesthetically pleasing, even though our master bath, probably like yours, isn’t exactly a public transit area.
The same, I’m told, is true of bed pillows. We have three bedrooms with a total of 18 pillows. Only four of those pillows are on our bed, three less than when we first married. After years of tossing pillows on the floor, every night, coupled with the occasional gripe to Beverly of, “Why do we need all these?” we compromised with the current four, confirming the distinction between sleep pillows and throw pilIows. I sleep with one, Beverly with two. The top of our dog’s sleep crate makes a great resting spot each night for the lone pillow. Again, most of those pillows offer a bit of zen, a meditative moment for anyone who needs some feng shui ... I guess.
I propose another compromise for all you pillowphiles — quilts. Quilts check all the boxes. Because they help keep body temperature regulated, quilts are all-season. Think size — one quilt covers at least two folks. Storage is a cinch. Fold and store at the foot of the bed, better still, lay one on top of the comforter, a quilt’s heavier, poofy cousin, or just ditch the comforter all together. Traditionally, varied colors and geometric shapes morph quilts into works of art. Talk about aesthetically pleasing. No wonder some folks use quilts as wall art.
Don’t get me wrong. Everyone needs a place with a pillow on which to lay their head. And like a favorite mug or T-shirt, we love our pillow(s). Mine gets packed, whether the trip is overnight or weeklong. And one particular throw pillow holds sweet memories, crafted by a dear friend from three of my father’s shirts, gifted to us after he died. It rests on a chair in our bedroom. I can picture him wearing each shirt.
While pillows can be comforting, quilts are even more so. Quilts cover us, wrap us, warm us. They make great companions for watching March Madness on chilly spring nights or, when coupled with chicken noodle soup, seem to possess magical healing properties. Quilts hold memories, whether sewn with a granny’s loving hands or mass-produced in a factory and given as a gift — wedding, new baby, housewarming.
We have six quilts in our house; three of those are on each bed. A couple were wedding gifts, one made by a group of women from the community where I grew up, lovingly crafted over several months during old-timey quilting bees. I remember visiting them while they were chatting and sewing our quilt. The rest came from our parents’ houses, found while going through that painstaking ordeal of cleaning out a childhood home. My favorite is one my mother asked a friend to make, with red, green and yellow geometric patterns. The fabric on the underside is a map of the Hawaiian islands, a nod perhaps to a place my mother hoped to visit but never did.
In a recent Facebook post, Family Promise of Moore County, a nonprofit that provides transitional housing to homeless children and their mothers, expressed gratitude to the Wanna Be Quilters for handmade quilts crafted and gifted to the children housed by Family Promise. A lovely act of care and compassion. Imagine the memories. Even more, imagine the warmth and comfort in knowing someone cares, the hopes and dreams for brighter and better days stitched into those artful creations.
Hey Kelly, how about fewer pillows and more quilts? Too many bedroom pillows just end up on the floor, in a chair, or maybe on top of a dog’s sleep crate. Like you, quilts rock, no more than when they warm us on a chilly evening or offer the grace of many good memories.
Tom Allen is a retired minister living in Whispering Pines.
