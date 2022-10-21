I can see it as clear as yesterday, spending yet another summer earning my keep on the Old Man’s milk route. Standing at the back of his truck, awaiting to unload this location’s product, oblivious to the world, daydreaming of the bold future that awaited me. I was 9 years old.
Snapping back to reality, I notice two milk crates standing at the rear of the loading door. At my father’s short-tempered tone, I’m alerted to drop the crates to the ground. I do so, as I’ve done a thousand times before. Then he alerts me to carry the product ahead of him, as he is going to print the proper invoices to secure payment.
I begrudgingly grab one crate, and as I start to make way, I hear his brash voice rumble once again.
“Why are you only grabbing one crate, when there’s two laying on the ground?” he asks with a smile on his face.
“I’m going to come back for the second one. No need in carrying them both at one time, I’ll just make an extra trip,” I quickly say.
As soon as I finish my statement, I’m instructed to set my one crate down, and then I’m hit with the logic that I will unknowingly apply to the rest of my life.
“Grab both crates,” he instructs me. Against my will, and at the time my better judgment, I secure both crates in hand, and lift them up, waist level.
“Notice how you aren’t leaning right now, to one side or the other?” he confidently points out. “That’s called balance, son, and had you made one extra trip, you wouldn’t have had such. Sometimes, making that extra trip, extra turn, that extra anything, takes more time than it actually should. And unfortunately, boy (my father’s endearing term of my recognition), we aren’t promised extra time in this life, so why make one extra trip and waste that time on something you could have done in the first place, had you not been scared to carry a heavy load?”
I’m now 42 years old: a life full of good decisions and bad decisions, wise calculations and terrible measurements, a life well lived and at times, a life on the brink of extinction. But no matter where or what I was doing, I only made one trip.
Because life doesn’t come with extra time, but it does give you the chance to extend extra effort. That’s the world summed up by a man with a ninth grade education, and an IQ probably higher than that of Albert Einstein.
Sometimes brawn is a little more useful than brains, as the movement gets the job done ... not the motion to such.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.