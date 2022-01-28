Hurry up. How many times have you and I said those words to a spouse, a child, or the driver in front of us, going 10 miles under the speed limit? Hurry up. How many times has someone prodded us, pushed us? Most of the time, the request is unwelcome, tinged with a bit of impatience or irritation, or in the case of an irate driver, a blast of the horn.
But what happens when we lose the ability to “hurry up?” When age, infirmities, or an accident slows us down?
The question came to mind last month, when my wife and I enjoyed a lovely evening with a couple whose home is always warm and welcoming, an invitation to dinner with a simple menu - grilled hamburgers with all the trimmings, a July 4th meal in December. The husband has Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder that, over time, can make simple tasks challenging and time-consuming. My friend no longer drives or plays golf, although he maintains a stable degree of independence. He, like many with Parkinson’s, walks and talks at a slower pace. He has, if you will, one speed. Hurry is not a part of his routine. But he can still grill, an experience he’s always enjoyed.
I walked outside with him, where his grill sat on a concrete driveway cleaned and ready to grill those burgers, a pre-cooked brand, ready in just a few minutes. My friend slowly, carefully, carried the plate with four burgers, four slices of cheese. My instinct was to ask if I could help. I resisted, knowing how much he anticipated cooking the main course, being a good chef and a welcoming host.
Everything was done at the same tempo . . . steady, intentional, slow. The gas grill was lit. After a few minutes, each burger was slowly, gently placed on the irons. Then, time to turn. Again, easily, unhurried. We chatted about my pending retirement, then his career and his decision to retire early, years ago, a decision he never regretted. His speech was slow, weakened from what I remembered, but an unrushed story is still a good story. He, like me, grew up in a rural community. His stories remind me of home.
Time to place a slice of cheese on each burger, gently, carefully, with only a hint of the Parkinson’s tremor. A few minutes later, the gas turned off, the burgers perfectly done, we sat down to an unhurried evening with good food and good friends. My interior voice eager to help was quieted, the fear my friend might drop a plate or stumble and fall eased off. Life, like a good burger, is meant to be savored, and savoring the grace of such good gifts diminishes when hurried.
Life is filled with challenges, a truth some seek to deny but none will ever escape. With those challenges often comes a sense of loss, the loss of what was, what might have been, what never will be. Those who face such challenges remind us that a time may come when a cane or walker or wheelchair may be our lot. A time will likely come, if we live long enough, that we too may move slowly, carefully, intentionally and unhurried. The ability to quicken our pace may be stifled by something beyond our control. We may not have the stamina or the energy we once took for granted, and we all live with something, whether in body or soul, visible or hidden, that reminds us we are all vulnerable, yet we are no less persons of worth, of dignity. We will hopefully choose to courageously keep moving, albeit slowly. For even then, comprehended or not, we are still, like my friend, capable of teaching, inspiring and loving deeply.
In this new year, let us be grateful for whatever movement, mobility and degree of wellness we enjoy. May we find time to savor an evening with friends, a fire in the hearth or a really good burger. Then, the wisdom to slow down and embrace every morning as the dawn of a new day.
Hurry up? No thanks. I’m grateful my friend allowed me to share his story, and I’ll follow his lead, because he and so many others who face challenges every new day, have much to teach us, and we, likewise, have much to learn.
Tom Allen is a retired minister from Whispering Pines. He can be reached at tomallen1114@gmail.com
