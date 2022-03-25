Lest, Dear Reader, you misconstrue how I view women in the world as being free of blindspots, it is only fair to tell you that this week I had a case of P.B. or Purse Blindness. I keep my drivers license in a red hard card case because I go swimming at FirstHealth and do not need my purse to do so. This necessitates my taking it from my swim bag to my purse-I am usually very good about this -until this week.
I was going to pick up my swim teacher and swimming pal, Vivian Jacobson, and I could not for the life of me find my red card case. Now, to say that I drove to the gym without my drivers license might be true or it might be fiction-I am taking the Fifth on this but I did ask the front desk at the gym to see if my case had been turned in.
I have to say that before leaving the house I looked in my purse-dumped it out in fact. Looked in my dresser, looked in the car and it is possible that I did not find it. I take the Fifth on this.
Viv and I had a good swim after weeks of not going because of omnicron my yardage of laps went from over 900 to 300 and was glad to make it that far. Nothing leaves you faster than stamina except maybe money.
Home I went and I wasn’t in the door five seconds before I was going through coat pockets-it had been rainy of Sunday when last I went to the gym-there was nothing in the coat pockets. So, I thought I have to go through the purse again. I went to the inside pocket-which I am sure I opened over an hour ago and either fairies brought it back and put it in there or I suffered from Purse Blindness.
Having spent time writing about Refrigerator Blindness it only seems fair to fess up to the most feminine version of this malady. And so I am confessing in black and white in front of God and all readers of The Pilot, that I was struck full force with P.B. I seem to be over it as I have been able to find my keys, my wallet and my glasses in my purse since then and I can only hope that it was but a momentary glitch but fair is fair and confessing is good for the soul.
I had to laugh this week as I witnessed again this year another malady that strikes often in this area and it cuts across all segments men, women, trucks, cars, young, not as young-clunkers and limos and that is the malady of Blinker Atrophy.
It would seem that many of us believe that we are allocated a certain number of turn signals and then there are none left. So by early March all of the signals allotted to some of us seem to be gone. Making a left hand turn, nope, no signal left, leaving the traffic circle, nope can’t let you know while you wait to enter that the car is exiting, no signal left, making a right hand turn while I am waiting to enter from a side street, nope can’t do that either.
It would seem that Blinker Atrophy comes on earlier every year. I don’t quite know where the idea that we are given only enough for 3 months worth of turning came from but there you are, it seems to be the case. Drivers of all shapes, ages and sizes seem to believe that signals die or atrophy and just aren’t there. Of course that is not true but like so many myths it seems to linger on.
If you suffer from Blinker Atrophy please talk with your dealership or mechanic to check and see if the make and model of your vehicle has this terrible failing and get them to reset for you. All of us waiting to enter the circle or come out of a road will sing your praises and send a little prayer up to the Lord that your life continues to be blessed. Of course there are other prayers as well, just not so pleasant, for those who let B.A. live on. Don’t risk it because we all know prayers are powerful things one way or another.
