The Deep River Chapter of National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century resumed its meeting schedule May 7 at the home of member Sue Aceves. President Martha Blake called the meeting to order and led members in the pledge of allegiance and singing the national anthem.

Aceves played musical selections at the piano while members enjoyed the delicious lunch she had prepared.

Martha Blake welcomed Brenda Hamilton, past state president of Colonial Dames XVII Century, who installed the following new officers to serve the next two years beginning in September: Sue Aceves, president; Martha Blake, vice president; Martha Tickle, chaplain; Mary Hegel, treasurer; Ann Yamrus, recording secretary; Pat Tomasetti, registrar; and Anne Ratcliffe, corresponding secretary, librarian and historian.

Hamilton presented each new officer with a flower and personal parchment scroll inscribed with the duties of the office which they were assuming. 

Martha Blake began the business meeting by calling for reports from Mary Hagel; Ann Yamrus; and Sue Aceves, who reported that two prospective members were working on their applications. She added that processing has been tediously slow, due to in part to COVID.

Installation of new officers took the place of the regular program, but Aceves held a drawing for memorabilia she had collected over the years pertinent to the Colonial Dames XVII Century. 

“Colonial Dames seeks to perpetuate and honor the memories of our forefathers through the preservation of historic sites and records, support of charitable projects and education, and the promotion of heraldry and coats of arms,” says a spokesman.

