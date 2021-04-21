The Sandhills Community College’s Effective Communication Association hosted its first Black History Virtual Festival in February. The theme of this event was “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” Students submitted their interpretation of the theme through an artistic medium of their choosing. On Thursday, April 1, the festival’s award ceremony was held on the SCC campus.
The judges were Helen Probst Mills and Vincent Gordon, members of the SCC Board of Trustees; Michelle Marshall, a member of the ECA; Alfreda Stroman, SCC’s dean of Cultural Affairs and Diversity. The winners of the festival were Sarah Fredericks, Henry Baker and Sa'Nya Esmeralda Polo.
