Students ages 8-14 years old can broaden their knowledge in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Visual Arts and Math), line dancing, and quilting with Sandhills Community College kids summer enrichment programs offered through Continuing Education.
Bring STEAM principles to a new light for children. Each Camp in a Box provides materials for five STEAM activities. Each activity has been designed by veteran educators and will have kids exploring, creating, and investigating the world. All materials and directions are included in each box. Campers will have the opportunity to share their creations through Padlet. Each box will include a QR code to scan with a smartphone to add pictures and videos and collaborate with fellow campers. Two STEAM Challenge Boxes are available, plus expansion boxes in the future.
Camp in a Box is for children 8-14. Participants can pick up their box Mondays, July 12, 19 or 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $150. Registration must be made by 5 p.m. the Thursday prior to selected Monday pick-up.
Campers will learn the steps to make a memory quilt for themselves or as a gift in Learn to “Make T-Shirt Quilts.” Sewing or quilting experience is not required. Campers will need to bring several clean T-shirts and a working sewing machine. After designing and creating the quilt top, campers will apply backing and batting, encase and tie to finish the quilt.
This camp is for ages 11-16. Held on Monday, July 21-Friday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-Noon, “Learn to Make Quilts” will cost $150
In “Line Dancing for Kids,” campers will learn choreography for the most popular line dances, including the Electric Slide, the Cupid Shuffle, and Copperhead Road.
Held on Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 2-4 p.m., “Line Dancing” for Kids will cost $55.
Registration
To register for these camps, visit summer.sandhills.edu. Limited space based on current COVID-19 regulations and can alter as needed for safety.
Summer Semester
The summer semester begins on May 25 and June 29 for curriculum classes. Our Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester. A fall semester flightPath will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December. Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning, and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an advisor will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their adviser.
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and all curriculum programs. Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug.16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added next spring.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
