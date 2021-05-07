This summer, dive into gardening, dance and culinary classes, or sign up for a lecture series in film or current events through Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Center for Creative Living.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Landscape Design and Gardening
“Landscape Design for the Sandhills” is for illustrating the principles of landscape design. Students will learn how to properly maintain plant materials, how to complete a design of their own, and proper maintenance.
Held on Thursdays, May 27-July 1, from 6-8 p.m., “Landscape Design for the Sandhills” will cost $75.
In “ABCs of Gardening in the Sandhills” students will learn how to grow and care for plants in the Sandhills. Topics will include soil, water, pruning and fertilization.
Held on Tuesdays, June 8-29, from 3-5 p.m., “ABCs of Gardening in the Sandhills” will cost $75.
Dance
“Line Dancing – Beginner/Beginner+” is for beginners. Students will begin with the basics, and you’ll be kicking up your heels before you know it. Leave your inhibitions at the door and join in. The latest in country music will move us through fun choreographed dances. After six weeks, students will feel fearless on the dance floor at any party/event.
Held on Tuesdays, May 18-June 22, from 6-8 p.m., “Line Dancing – Beginner/Beginner+” will cost $75.
“Line Dancing – Improver/Intermediate” is for non-beginner dancers. Students will experience more counts, fun moves and great music to move toward an improved foundation of dance.
Held on Thursdays, May 20-June 24, from 6-8 p.m., “Line Dancing – Improver/Intermediate” will cost $75.
Film and Lecture
As the nation navigates issues of equity and inclusion, join us every other week this summer for “Cinematic SeEquals: Films That Promote Cultural Awareness,” which explores the human dynamic across cultural divides. This serio-comic cinematic journey explores both the comedy and tragedy of cultural clashes. Discussions explore the avenues humans travel to reach greater levels of acceptance and understanding.
“Cinematic SeEquals: Films That Promote Cultural Awareness” will be held on Thursdays, May 27, June 10, 24, July 8 and 22, from 2-4:30 p.m.
“Land of the Free, Home of the Brave Part V” is a candid and highly interactive discussion of contemporary events. This class will feature “The Rule of Law” as applied to the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., focusing on President Donald Trump’s final days in office; his speech on Jan. 6, and the surprising events that followed; the president’s request for a recalculation of votes in Georgia and the subsequent convening of a Fulton County Georgia Grand Jury in Atlanta; and the exploration of District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s convening of a New York County grand jury related to the former president’s tax records. Participants will be given a glimpse into a courtroom, where every phase of a criminal trial will be discussed — from arraignment and opening statements through verdict.
Held on Wednesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 30, from 1-3 p.m., “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave Part V” is free, but early registration is recommended.
Photography
Take your photography skills from good to great in “Digital Photography Fundamentals.” Students will learn how to understand their camera controls, and put a little of themselves into each photo. Classes will be lectures, demonstrations, critiques and discussions.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 25-July 1, “Digital Photography Fundamentals” will cost $75.
In “Photo Sharing for Beginners,” students will learn how to download, upload, save, share and organize your photographs. Create online photo memories that will last forever. Photos can be downloaded from email and social media websites. Physical photos can be uploaded by smartphone or digital camera. Photos can be shared with your family via email, social media platforms, or file sharing systems. Create photo memories online (albums, calendars, cards) via various websites
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 8-29, from 6-8 p.m., “Photo Sharing for Beginners” will cost $75.
In “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 20 and 21 for Beginners,” students will learn how to bring old photos back to life and organize and share them using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20. Students will learn how to create catalogs and albums, import, and organize photos, perform basic editing, and use the Editor’s Quick and Guided mode, learn the basics of using layers for combining and correcting photos and adding text and graphics. A flash drive 8GB or larger is recommended. The prerequisite for this class is a working knowledge of computers, using a mouse or pen tablet, and file management.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 21-July 14, from 1-3 p.m., “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 20 and 21 for Beginners” will cost $75.
Culinary
In “Cupcake Pull Apart Cake,” students will make cupcakes and American buttercream. Once cupcakes are cooled, students will be shown to how to build and ice them to look like an ice cream cone, a slice of pizza or a watermelon.
Held on Wednesday, June 2, from 5-8 p.m., “Cupcake Pull Apart Cake” will cost $75.
In “Cake Decorating,” students will build and stack a 6-inch cake that has already been baked ahead of time, then frost and decorate it. Beginning with the basics, students will be shown how to use cake combs as well as basic piping techniques to decorate.
Held on Friday, June 11, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., “Cake Decorating” will cost $75.
Learn how to create stunning cakes that defy gravity in “Anti-Gravity Cake.” Students will stack and ice a 6-inch cake and create an anti-gravity look using mini-Oreos, M&Ms or whoppers.
Held on Wednesday, June 16, from 5-8 p.m., “Anti-Gravity Cake” will cost $75.
In “Sugar Cookie Decorating,” students will learn how to decorate sugar cookies with royal icing with the flooding method.
Held on Friday, June 25, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., “Sugar Cookie Decorating” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Summer Semester
The summer semester begins on May 25 and June 29 for curriculum classes. Our Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their adviser.
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and all curriculum programs.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added spring semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.