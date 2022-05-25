The Civil War left one battle undecided: Which coleslaw is best? North or South?
Up North, coleslaw wears clear vinegar enhanced by a splash of oil, a touch of sugar and, in urban delis, more than a whiff of garlic. For color it may sport a grating of carrot and a snip of parsley. Down South the cabbage swims in heavily sweetened mayonnaise, a dab of mustard thinned with a few drops of vinegar.
In neither climate is coleslaw often homemade, even with shredded cabbage sold in bags.
Carolina coleslaw faces another fork in the road. Barbecue season approach- es, culminating in the second Pinehurst Barbecue Festival on Sept. 2. Rich barbecue meats are not complimented best by sweet-’n-creamy. Stick with an acidic, spicy, tongue-tingling side that “cuts the grease.”
But first, a name grandfathered into American cuisine.
Coleslaw originated in the Netherlands as koolsla, Dutch for cabbage salad, whose main ingredient overwintered in root cellars.
Safe to assume that cooks relocating to New York (originally New Amsterdam) in the 1600s brought it along, albeit very different from the sweet, creamy Southern version married to fried chicken.
Historical recipes do suggest the Dutch dressed the cabbage in an eggy white sauce as well as a vinegar version.
But the cabbage often abetted by carrots and onions appeared in chunks rather than fine shreds, now dubbed “angel hair.”
Each type — Southern or Northern, shards or shreds, red or green, sweet or spicy — has its champions, always ready for a debate. Their arguments include nutrition: One cup of cabbage offers the same amount of vitamin C as an orange. Before the dressing, that same cup has less than 30 calories. Milder Savoy and napa add an upscale touch. Tangy preparations, often associated with meat, are superb beside oily salmon, catfish, mackerel.
Warning: Any bagged shredded vegetable looses texture, flavor and nutrients. For best results shred cabbage and carrots (if using) in a food processor or with a long, very sharp knife against a cutting board. Novices should be aware that a vinegar-based dressing, especially if applied hot, wilts green cabbage, decreasing volume by about 25 percent. With this in mind, prepare coleslaw several hours ahead, stirring as it softens.
Red cabbage is sturdier.
With Memorial Day cook-outs looming, explore other possibilities.
Amounts are approximate, depending on amount of cabbage. Sample often.
Big-bang tang: Slice napa (Chinese) or Savoy (curly, sweet- er) cabbage into thin shards using long, very sharp knife. Grate a small peeled carrot using tiniest holes on grater. Add a tablespoon or two of grated sweet onion. Crush or put through press 2 large garlic cloves. Snip about 1⁄2 cup parsley. Toss everything in a big bowl. Heat 1⁄2 cup vinegar (part may be dill pickle or olive brine from jars) with 1⁄2-1 teaspoon sugar until boil- ing. Remove from heat, whisk in 1⁄4 cup vegetable or “light-tasting” olive oil. While still hot pour over vegetables and toss well. Set aside for an hour to hasten wilting, toss again, cover and refrigerate sever- al hours or overnight. Optional: a grind of black pepper.
European twist: Slice a small green and a small red cabbage horizontally into 1⁄2 inch rounds. Cut these crosswise into 1 inch pieces. Grate white daikon radish over cabbage. Thin about 1⁄2 cup mayonnaise with just enough apple cider vinegar for pouring consistency. Toss with vegetables. Cover and refrigerate several hours. Just be- fore serving, crumble extra-crisp, hot bacon over the slaw.
Fancy-Shmancy: Pour vinegar, sugar, oil, garlic in blender with a handful of fresh herbs; cilantro, dill, basil, oregano, inner celery leaves, green onions. Chop fine. Toss with finely shredded cabbage. Refrigerate several hours to blend flavors.
As a condiment: Drained coleslaw adds personality to burgers (especially ground chicken or turkey), hot dogs, sausages, cold cuts. Empty a can of vegetarian baked beans into a crock. Stir in some ketchup, horseradish or hot sauce and brown sugar. Bake until crusty on top. Pile into whole-wheat sub rolls, top with coleslaw — a vegetarian’s delight.
As a showpiece: For a stunning appetizer make slaw with shredded red cabbage and shredded radishes. Spoon onto small plates; arrange several jumbo shrimp on top of each mound. Drizzle shrimp with coleslaw dressing.
Best friends: For an instant salad when the garden tomatoes finally ripen, top thick slices with cole slaw and black olives.
Hot diggety: Slice a small green cabbage head as though for angel hair coleslaw. Add very thin slices of sweet onion and a bit of grated carrot. Salt generously. Stir-fry in hot oil until wilted. Fantastic alongside pork chops, pork tenderloin or ham.
