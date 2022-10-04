Women of the Pines conducted its first general membership meeting at the start of its 2022-2023 program year at the Forest Creek Golf Club. Sixty-two members were in attendance.
President Barb Summers enthusiastically welcomed all members and Program Chair Glenda Kirby introduced the featured guest speaker, Dr. John Dempsey, president of Sandhills Community College. After serving more than three decades, Dempsey plans to retire at the end of the year.
Dempsey reminisced about one of his first speaking engagements since becoming president of the college, when he addressed Women of the Pines at a meeting back in 1989.
Women of the Pines has been supporting at least one scholarship to the Sandhills Community College since 1993, and has donated approximately $70,000 to date to the college. During the meeting, Jennifer Dail, SCC’s director of development, explained the scholarship selection process.
Also during the September meeting, Patti Talton and Connie Windham unveiled decorative gift boxes containing gift cards for four themed groups for this year’s raffle: Wine and Dine, Best Dressed, Pamper Yourself and Shop Local. Over $2,500 worth of gift cards will be raffled off during the annual Bake Sale on Oct. 15, at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, in Pinehurst.
