The Women of Seven Lakes invites the public to its next meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at The Chapel in the Pines, on Seven Lakes Drive, West End. Guest speaker Carolyn Sink will discuss community life in Seven Lakes, as reported by the Seven Lakes Times.
The Times was first published as a monthly paper in 1985. After 12 years, ownership changed and publication changed to every two weeks. The initial goal, “report on the events that impact the lives of Seven Lakers,” held true until the paper ceased publication in 2016, following the death of publisher Greg Hankins.
All published issues from September 2005 through April 2016 are digitally archived.
Sink has researched the archived issues several times in search of information for various projects and curiosity. For this project, she reviewed all those issues and compiled a set of highlights and, maybe, a few lower lights.
Sink says it is fascinating information and she is excited to share some of her findings with us.
“It’s not a history lesson, just a lighthearted walk through ‘The Times’ of our very special neighborhood,” Sink says.
This meeting is free for members and $5 per person for non-members. No reservations are required. For questions, contact Gayle van Dijk GVand18291@yahoo.com.
