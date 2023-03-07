The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street, in Southern Pines. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Civil War author and preservationist Harry Smeltzer presenting on “The History of the 69th New York.” The 69th New York Militia fought at first Bull Run (Manassas) and later would evolve into the 69th New York Volunteer Regiment, and would become the 1st Regiment in the Irish Brigade with heroic actions at the battles of Antietam and Fredericksburg. The 69th would later serve in the Spanish-American War and World War I, saw action in World War II, and in Iraq as the 165th Infantry Regiment. Gen. Robert E. Lee himself gave the 69th the nickname, “The Fighting 69th.” Meetings of the Civil War Round Table are open to the public. For more club information, contact Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or mafarina@aol.com.
Club News: Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table to Discuss "The History of the 69th New York"
