Local P.E.O. Chapter BL presented scholarships to two local women to further their education.
Faye Nichols, a recent Pinecrest graduate, received the coveted Star Scholar Award. She is the daughter of Misty and Trent Nichols, of Vass. Nichols plans to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison and major in environmental studies with a focus on urban planning. She has achieved academic excellence, excelled in community service by coaching young swimmers for several years, as well as helping with many Special Olympics events.
Tracie Pettitt, of Rockingham, was presented with a “Project for Continuing Education” scholarship. She is in her final year of study at Grand Canyon University, where she is earning a baccalaureate degree in Health Administration. Pettitt works for First Carolina Care Health Insurance Company, in both the communications and claims departments, and is also a busy mother of two children. Pettitt is an advocate for and active member of the Easter Seals Foundation. She grew up in the Sandhills area and attended Pinecrest High School.
Pictured above, from left, Kathy Leuck, chairman PCE scholarship, Tracie Pruitt, Misty Nichols, Faye Nichols and Marilyn Fitgerald, chairman of Star scholarship. The scholarship recipients and members enjoyed a festive lunch to celebrate their achievements at the home of member Lucie Saylor, of Whispering Pines.
Ginny Piper, pictured below with Chapter President Jan Minoff, was also honored for her 55-year membership in P.E.O.
