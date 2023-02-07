Over 100 genealogy enthusiasts from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and, of course, North Carolina, attended the recent Genealogy in the Pines conference sponsored by Moore County Genealogical Society. Morgan Jackson, award-winning website creator of MooreCountyWallaces.com and board member of the N.C. Genealogical Society, led off the day with an excellent presentation on utilizing land records to help uncover your hidden ancestors.
Hugh Shepard from the Moore County Historical Association updated everyone on the progress of the restoration of the Old Scotch Graveyard. Two presentations by Diane Richard, editor of the NC Genealogical Society Journal, included how to begin to explore your family roots and how to make your online research more successful. Closing out the day was Moore County Genealogical Society board member and DNA Interest group leader, Linda Tant. Using her own personal research, she presented 10 tips to become a more effective researcher.
Thanks to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen, for the use of their facilities. The sanctuary was full for the speakers, and during lunch the fellowship hall was bristling with talk of family trees, individual county genealogy groups, and excited door prize winners. Three lucky attendees even won Ancestry DNA kits. Many thanks also to the representatives from SAR and genealogy scrapbooking.
The next regular meeting of the Moore County Genealogical Society will be Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
