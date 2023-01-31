The Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution member Steve Lawrence, Eagle Scout committee chairman, and Chapter President Bruce Fensley attended an Eagle Scout Honor Court on Jan. 6, at Boy Scout Troop 852, in Carthage, to present Jameson Rembert, pictured above, with the SAR Eagle Scout medal and award certificate. Rembert is the son of veteran Bart (Ret. U.S. Air Force) and Erin Rembert, of Carthage. His mother owns the Eliza Quinn Gift shop in Carthage. Troop 852 Boy Scouts and troop leaders, family members and friends attended this outstanding achievement ceremony. Rembert is a 2022 graduate of Union Pines High School and is currently a freshman college student in Colorado. For his Eagle project, he restored an abandoned JROTC obstacle course at Union Pines High School, which was overgrown with bushes and small trees. His project cleaned up the entire obstacle course area, removed trees and bushes, rehabilitated and upgraded the area as an exercise and recreation for use by special needs students.
Club News: Eagle Scout Honored by Sandhills Sons of American Revolution
