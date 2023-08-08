The Central Carolinas Phi Beta Kappa Association (CCPBK) held a social gathering at the home of Kyle and Mary Sonnenberg, pictured above, in June. Kyle was the founding president of the association chapter in 2002. The group enjoyed meeting in person, seeing the fine art collection in their home, and the Sonnenbergs treated them to a tour of their beautiful gardens. Their gardens were shared on the recent Southern Pines Home and Garden Tour and feature a 3,000-gallon pond, two patios, a lawn for bocce, an extensive raised bed vegetable and fruit garden, a crevice garden, xeric gardens, long borders, a white garden, a shrub walk and many works of art. Officers of CCPBK include Jane Barnett, Melody Curtis, Russell McCallister, Sharon Berkshire and Alice Robbins. During the meeting, Scholarship Chairman Jane Barnett gave an update on the recent Voit Gilmore Book Award recipients from six regional high schools in Moore and Lee counties. Students select a teacher for an award as well, and these high school seniors competed for the James W. Johnson Scholarship for 2023. Their school’s recommendations, student resumes, school records and responses to three essays were considered by the committee selecting the recipient. The awards have been presented by the Central Carolinas Association since 2002 and have totaled over $44,000. Members of the CCPBK Association were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa as they neared graduation from colleges with chapters. The Phi Beta Kappa Society was founded in 1776, “to promote intellectual excellence in the liberal arts in American society.” It is the nation’s oldest and most widely known academic honor society for college undergraduates. The CCPBK group welcomes new eligible members. Call (910) 464-1025 for information.
Club News: Central Carolinas Phi Beta Kappa Association
