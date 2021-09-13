Civil War Round Table
The September meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street in Southern Pines. Meetings are open to the public. A social time begins at 6:30 p.m. COVID-19 precautions may apply.
The speaker will be historian and author Lt. Col. Harold Knudsen (ret.). His presentation is titled “The Confederacy’s Most Modern General: James Longstreet and the Civil War.”
The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a 501(c)(3), incorporated, nonprofit, educational organization. The purpose of the organization is to promote, educate, and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period.
For more information, call Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or email him at mafarina@aol.com.
MOCARS
The September meeting of the Moore County Amateur Radio Society (MOCARS) will be held at the Carthage Fire Department, on U.S. 501 Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Planning will continue for the annual SET (simulated emergency test) scheduled for late October. The club will again partner with Lee County to conduct a disaster response test across both counties testing auxiliary communications including voice and email (WinLink) systems. Further details are forthcoming.
AuxComm training has apparently been deferred until 2022.
Progress on activation of the new repeater continues with completion anticipated soon. “Thanks to all who donated,” says a spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.