Civil War Round Table

The September meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street in Southern Pines. Meetings are open to the public. A social time begins at 6:30 p.m. COVID-19 precautions may apply.

The speaker will be historian and author Lt. Col. Harold Knudsen (ret.). His presentation is titled “The Confederacy’s Most Modern General: James Longstreet and the Civil War.”

The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a 501(c)(3), incorporated, nonprofit, educational organization. The purpose of the organization is to promote, educate, and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period.

For more information, call Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or email him at mafarina@aol.com.

MOCARS

The September meeting of the Moore County Amateur Radio Society (MOCARS) will be held at the Carthage Fire Department, on U.S. 501 Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

Planning will continue for the annual SET (simulated emergency test) scheduled for late October. The club will again partner with Lee County to conduct a disaster response test across both counties testing auxiliary communications including voice and email (WinLink) systems. Further details are forthcoming.

AuxComm training has apparently been deferred until 2022.

Progress on activation of the new repeater continues with completion anticipated soon. “Thanks to all who donated,” says a spokesman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days