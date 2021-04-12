MOCARS

In keeping with the government directive to limit group meetings, the April meeting of the Moore County Amateur Radio Society (MOCARS) will be held indoors at the  Carthage Fire Department U.S. 15/501 on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

“Many thanks to those members who contributed to the new repeater,” says a spokesman. “Purchase has been completed, and work is continuing to identify a location and put into service.

The year’s activities are off to a quick start, with successful completion of the Uwharrie Mountain Run communications support over a somewhat modified course; Winter Field Day, Jan. 28-29 and the N.C. QSO Party. All were well attended by MOCARS members. The next major activity will be the annual Field Day, which will take place the last weekend in June. The location will be announced.

At the recent Uwharrie Bike and Foot Race, with MOCARS members participating in coordinated search and rescue efforts, a 12-year-old diabetic female took a wrong turn and went alone down a hiking trail, lacking food or water. Susan, KB4LUA, headed down the trail with support from MOCARS base personnel, who were ready to provide medical evacuation.  An hour later, cold and hungry, she was located, and an apple later, all was fine.

Dues for 2021 are now payable.

Perhaps you have heard that ham radio operators frequently assist in times of natural disaster — fires, floods, tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes or other critical situations. There are more than 150 licensed ham radio operators in Moore County. Many are ready, able and prepared to help in times of crises. Amateur radio has the unique capability to provide communications when no other means are available.

VE licensing exams are normally held on third Saturday of odd months at 9 a.m. at the Health Department. Contact April Hammond, VE administrator at n4alh@arrl.net for details.

For further information visit www.mocars.org or contact James D Johnson at (910) 400-3019.

