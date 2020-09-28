S.P. Civic Club
The Southern Pines Civic Club will meet at noon on Monday, Oct. 5, at the Civic Club building, 105 Ashe St.
“Please RSVP to the Civic Club so we can assure our compliance with current regulations as to number of people included,” says a spokesman. “Please wear a mask.”
Sandwiches from Jersey Mikes will be provided by the hospitality committee and hostesses Eda Sherman and Sue Young. Lunch will be followed by the installation of the 2020-2021 board. There will also be a presentation by attorney Robert Levy, who will discuss the history and future use of the Southern Pines Elementary School on May Street.
Tickets for a raffle prize provided by Eda Sherman will be available.
“We will also draw for the Heritage Flag from the tickets that have been purchased,” says the spokesman. “Those interested in learning more about the Civic Club are invited to contact the organization at (910) 691-9682.”
Women of Seven Lakes
“The Women of Seven Lakes would like to thank all of those who joined the September Drive by/Drop Off food drive at the West End United Methodist Church Food pantry,” says a spokesman. “We are happy to report that we collected 491 pounds in food donations and $150 in cash. I’m sure the food pantry was pleased with our results.”
For the Oct. 1 meeting, members are invited to join in cleaning up the community along Love Grove Church Road from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“Bags and vests will be provided,” says the spokesman. “Wear sturdy shoes, bring gloves and pine cone grabbers or other tools to make collecting trash easier,” says the spokesman.
Contact Donna Christianson at dchris4224@aol.com to confirm participation. Meet at the corner of Love Grove Church Road and N.C. 211.
The Women of Seven Lakes is open to all from the Seven Lakes Community who wish to participate. Contact Gabe Collen at gcollen1@gmail.com for information on joining our organization.
