Women of Seven Lakes
The Women of Seven Lakes had a good turnout for its September meeting.
“It was great to see returning members and also new faces as well,” says a spokesman. “Everyone seemed to enjoy the lunch, which came from our local Food Lion.”
The next meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at the North Side Clubhouse. The meeting is free for members, and $5 for nonmembers. For more information about becoming a member, contact Lee Williams at leewill252@hotmail.com.
Guest speaker John Nagy, editor of The Pilot newspaper, will speak about the role of small newspapers in local communities and how advances in technology are forcing newspapers to adapt.
Nagy has been editor of The Pilot since 2012. He oversees publication of the twice-weekly newspaper, daily updates of its website, thepilot.com, and various social media feeds. He also manages production of The Pilot’s editorial and opinion section. More recently, he has led the development and execution of The Pilot's newest email newsletter, The Pilot’s Briefing, delivered to more than 45,000 email addresses Monday through Friday.
In his time at The Pilot, the paper has won more than 150 awards from the North Carolina Press Association, including first place for general excellence. The Pilot also was named the best community newspaper in the nation by the National Newspaper Association in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Earlier this summer, the paper earned third place general excellence from the National Newspaper Association.
Nagy lives in Seven Lakes West with his fiancee, Catherine Murphy, and has two children, a daughter, who attends UNC Greensboro, and a son, who is a freshman at Pinecrest High School.
S.P. Civic Club
The Southern Pines Civic Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at their clubhouse located at 105 S. Ashe St. The speaker will be Glenda Clendenin, recently retired director of the Moore County Board of Elections, who will give her reflections on 35 years of public service.
Hostesses Mary Bradbury and Iris Angle will provide refreshments. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend; however, so that hostesses can plan accordingly, call Eda at (910) 215-0943 to reserve a seat.
