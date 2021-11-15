Club Briefs
Civil War Round Table
The November meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be Thursday, Nov.18, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street in Southern Pines.
The special speaker will be author and historian Stephen M. Hood, and his presentation is titled, “Patriots Twice: Former Confederates and the Building of America after the Civil War.”
When it ended, former opponents worked together to rebuild their reunified nation and move into the future. Many may find that hard to understand —especially at a time when we are witnessing the destruction or removal of Confederate monuments and the desecration of Confederate cemeteries.
Meetings are open to the public. For more details contact Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or mafarina@aol.com. Face masks are optional at this time.
The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a 501(c)(3), incorporated, nonprofit, educational organization. The purpose of the organization is to promote, educate, and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period.
Chess Club
The Sandhills Chess Club meets at the Moore County Senior Center (U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle) on Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
“If you live in Moore County and are 50 or over, come to play, to get back to your old form, or to learn,” says a spokesman.
For more information call Gary Andrews at (609) 969-7284 or email geandrews2649@charter.net
Birds and Bloom
Birds and Blooms of Woodlake meet the third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Lake Surf Grill.
“All residents of Woodlake are invited to enjoy our community beautification and inspiring projects,” says a spokesman. “We’re all about sharing knowledge of birds in our area and tips on gardening. Now you can meet with fellow bird and garden enthusiasts in the spirit of learning something new and exciting every month.”
