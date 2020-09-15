Women of the Pines
The Women of the Pines will hold its fall bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst.
“Stop by for lunch and indulge in delicious homemade baked goodies.” says a spokesman. “Women of the Pines will have great raffle prizes too.”
All efforts to comply with social distancing are in place, and face masks are mandatory.
“Women of the Pines is excited to team up with the Exchange on this event,” says the spokesman.
MOCARS
In keeping with the government directive to limit group meetings, the September meeting of the Moore County Amateur Radio Society (MOCARS) will again be held as a NET on the club repeater at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
An upcoming activity is the annual Simulated Emergency Test (SET), scheduled for October.
“For reliable, alternative communications or an enjoyable hobby, take a look at amateur/ham radio,” says a spokesman.
Meetings are open to all interested; you do not have to be a ham to attend.
For furtherinformation, visit www.mocars.org or contact James Johnson at (910) 400-3019.
