The last weekend in June MOCARS held a successful Field Day celebration at the WestMoore Shelter, on N.C. 705, between Robbins and Seagrove.
Many members participated with exceptional results.
“Field Day is an opportunity to gather and confirm our emergency communications skills and readiness to serve,” says James Johnson, public information officer. “Though closed to the public by N.C. government edict, it was still a great weekend event.”
MOCARS’ August meeting will be held at the Carthage Fire Department, on U.S. 15-501 on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Progress on activation of the new repeater continues with some minor installation issues still to be resolved, but completion is anticipated soon. “Thanks to all who donated,” says Johnson.
One of the valuable services a ham radio club can offer the public is FCC license testing. MOCARS VE group has been active throughout the pandemic, earning themselves a nomination for an ARRL STAR award. Testing is offered on the third Saturday of odd months. Refer to the club website for details.
Moore County Emergency Coordinators continue to make progress to comply with N.C. EOC's efforts to move emergency communications to a N.C. state-managed AuxComm group, which is targeted at replacing ARES for state-wide emergency communications. This has resulted in transition of Moore County ARES hams to a new communications group. Details of the training and organizational requirements remain to be defined. This group will be called on first to support wide-spread emergencies, to planned community events such as the Uwharrie ultra-marathon, the Gravel Grinder bike and foot race and other activities serving Moore and area communities.
