Sandhills CWC
The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection will have an “It’s Fall Ya’ll” brunch on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pinehurst Country Club’s Main Clubhouse in the Andrews Room.
The brunch will be at 10 a.m. Thecost is $20, all inclusive. Cindy Wood will speak on “The Power of Forgiveness.” Entertainment will be by Sophisticated Ladies.
Valet parking will be available, paid by Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection.
For reservations, contact Sherry Brown at (423) 987-9888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.