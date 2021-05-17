The May MOCARS meeting will be held Thursday May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Carthage Fire Department, U.S. 15-501, Carthage. Government mandated COVID restrictions will be enforced. MOCARS is an active amateur radio club with more than 70 members.
Saturday, May 1, saw the running of the Uwharrie Gravel Grinder Bike and Foot Race at the Baden Lake Recreational Area for distances of 25, 50 and 75 miles. Weather was outstanding with MOCARS members manning five in-race checkpoints and the start-finish line. The primary excitement was a three bike crash near Check Station No. 2, requiring evacuating bicycles and riders back to the start-finish line for medical treatment and bike repair.
Details are still being finalized for Field Day, scheduled for June 26-27.
The new repeater has been purchased thanks to the generosity of many members and is awaiting final approval of the installation location.
MOCARS has an active VE group that conducts licensing and upgrade testing on a bi-monthly basis held the third Saturday of odd months (except December), including throughout the pandemic. Contact April at N4ALH@ARRL.net for details. Amateur radio operators must hold an FCC issued license.
Moore County has more than 150 licensed amateur radio operators, many of whom are ready and able to assist when requested.
For further information, contact James Johnson, secretary and public information officer, at (910) 400-3019. or visit www.mocars.net.
