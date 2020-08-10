MOCARS
In keeping with the government directive to limit group meetings the August MOCARS meeting will be held as a NET on the club repeater at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Perhaps you have heard that ham radio operators frequently assist in times of natural disaster (fires, floods, tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes) or other critical situations. Did you know that there are more than 150 licensed ham radio operators in Moore county? Many are ready, able and prepared to help in times of crises. Amateur radio has the unique capability to provide communications when no other means are available.
Most recently MOCARS/ARES provided communications support for the Gravel Grinder bicycle/foot race at the Badin Lake Recreational Area. Included were communications with the "off road" vehicle support team, paramedics and multiple ham radio tracking locations distributed throughout the race course.
Periodic licensing exams are normally held the third Saturday of odd months at 9 a.m., at the Health Department in Carthage. A special license testing session is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, by appointment only. Contact April Hammond, VE administrator at n4alh@arrl.net for details.
For further information visit www.mocars.org or contact James Johnson at (910) 400-3019.
