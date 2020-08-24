Women of Seven Lakes
On Sept. 3, the Women of Seven Lakes will be holding a Drive-By, Drop Off Food Drive from 11 a.m. to noon at the West End United Methodist Food Pantry, 4015 N.C. 73, in West End.
Food and cash donations will be accepted. Canned fruits and vegetables, instant potatoes, muffin mixes, as well as macaroni and cheese, are especially needed at this time.
Women of Seven Lakes members who would like to stay for a while can pack a picnic lunch and a chair to join in for a socially distanced tail gate luncheon in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m.
“You are welcome to drop off donations even if you don’t plan to stay for lunch,” says a spokesman. “An important note, we will not have access to the building or bathrooms. Nonmembers are welcome to drop off donations as well.”
The Women of Seven Lakes is open to all members of the Seven Lakes community, North, South, and West. This 501c3 organization raises funds that are donated to community organizations.
Last year’s recipients included the WEUM Food Bank, Chapel in the Pines, Lakes Fire & Rescue, Moore Coalition, Moore County Literacy, Drug-Free Moore County, and Friend to Friend.
For information on joining the organization contact Gayle van Dijk at GVand18291@yahoo.com or (910) 400-5096.
Women of the Pines
When the gavel was passed to the newly elected president of Women of the Pines back in June, Janice Davis was determined to improve the success of the 45-year-old charity.
Davis began her term as president with a focus on expanding its presence in the Sandhills by unveiling a new website designed by Mary Ann Gurney, of OaklandeMedia, which will feature a new logo.
Vice President Kathy Newcomb is spearheading fund development with a goal of raising more money to be distributed among more than 20 charities in Moore County.
The COVID pandemic caused Women of the Pines to cancel three of its major fundraisers: the annual spring fashion show; rummage sale and the booth at the Holly Arts and Crafts Festival. Tina Arno and Joyce Pilewski organized WOTP’s first online auction, which raised $1,450.
It will host its first general meeting in the garden at Weymouth on Sept. 16. Like every other charitable organization operating in uncertain times, WOTP is adapting to meet its mission to continue raising money for the benefit of Moore County.
