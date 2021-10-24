There can be a moment when a gal of a certain age is with friends and someone says: “Hey stand next to Paul and let’s get a picture of the two of you together!” Up you step and click go the cameras.

It is not until later, after your friend sends you that photo with a lovely message, one you can’t take in because all you see is a woman whose boobs seem to be, as Maya Angelou once said, in a race to see which one gets to your knees first.

Nothing but nothing ages you quite like droopy breasts. So what’s a gal to do? Get yourself to someone who can fit and finish you properly. Somewhere, somehow.

It used to be that department stores had women who were trained to measure and cajole you into the right size. Some of them were like shrinks when we were younger because every young girl wants a sense that her “development” is going as it should, i.e. needing more than what we used to call “training bras.” Every girl wanted to be more than a simple A cup.

As I type this I wonder why it was called a training bra. Training for what? Our breasts grow, sometimes feed babies, and then they start the great deflation — not much training needed unless you need to learn how to nurse properly. Otherwise it is you and gravity for life.

Maybe the training part was for girls who barely needed so much as a Bandaid to simply get used to the straps, the hooks and eyes and the feeling of being held together by a rubber band.

But back to boobs. No matter your age or cup size, I am here to tell you that you cannot outfox Mother Nature, gravity or the laws of physics. Not when you are young and certainly not later when time begins to redistribute your body parts in oh so many ways.

Fitting shoes, clothes and undergarments is really an art — an art that is rapidly dying in the new world of everything online. If I could transport young people back to when a knowledgeable woman bothered to learn how to fit clients, know their stock and have some joy in keeping said clients coming back again and again — sometimes for generations — they would not believe the joy that shopping used to be.

I remember very well that when my mom took us to the stores in downtown Baltimore the sales folks kept 3-by-5 cards on Mom and anyone they wanted to keep coming in for a dress, shoes or undies.

Mom could go from a waif thin girl to a pregnant wife great with twins and back to thin again, and Miss So and So would have her notes to help fit her. Of course back then at the end of the ’40s and into the ’50s, she could call Miss So and So and ask for her to send a half slip or bra, and the store would send it out either that afternoon on or the next morning. And she could have them pick up the box later that day or the next as a return if need be.

The idea of service had not yet been shifted to “try that aisle” and “I don’t know.” Which brings me back to bras and the pitch for not only looking great, but shopping locally.

There is, as of this writing, only one place in our area that a woman can get fitted, and if she is recovering from breast cancer, made to feel whole again, and that is Knickers, in Southern Pines. I wish more places existed with the kindness and expertise I found there, but sadly the days of those traits in a store have diminished rather than grown. This is not a commercial, but a remembrance of times gone by and that, at least for drooping boobs, there is a place still to be uplifted.

A well fitted gal looks better, feels better and younger. One gal’s husband thought she had lost weight when really it was just finding the right bra.

Need I say more?

Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.

