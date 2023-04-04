SARA CORCE/The Pilot Paula Conley picks a banjo and sings with a group of musicians on the porch of the Bryant House during Clenny Creek Day on Saturday, April 18, 2015 in Carthage. Clenny Creek day is an event hosted by the Friends of the Bryant House to share the history of the Bryant House and McLendon Cabin with the public, with donations and proceeds going to the care and maintenance of the historical sites. Demonstrations of needle point and weaving took place along with reenactments shown by the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Moore County Camp 2001.
Clenny Creek Heritage Day is the annual rite of spring showcasing the 1820s furnished Bryant House and 1760s Joel McLendon Cabin, the oldest dwelling on its original site in Moore County.
On Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both houses will be open, and there will be 18th and 19th century crafters, farm animal petting area, live music and food.
At the event, there will also be “camps” of both the American Revolution and the Civil War with re-enactors, demonstrations of old-time activities such as quilting, weaving, cooking, woodworking and living history. This is a free event, open to the public.
The Bryant House and McLendon Cabin are located at 3361 Mount Carmel Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
