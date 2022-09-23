Matt Palmer is described by Guitar International Magazine as having “the soul of an artist, the technical virtuosity of the highest caliber and a heightened sense of musicality.” Modern Guitars Magazine says he is “highly expressive and technically virtuosic … even the most difficult passages with the utmost clarity and incredible speed.” These are just a sampling of the many accolades he’s received.
Palmer will perform his classical guitar and vocals as part of the “Classical Music Sundays” program at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, Sunday, Oct. 2.
While classical guitar is his primary passion, Palmer is equally adept at piano and keyboards, vocals and mandolin. An Atlanta artist, he was raised in the music industry. His grandfather was a pianist for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Pops, as well as a co-founder of the famed Doppler Studios. Palmer recalls getting his first guitar when he was about 10 years old. It wasn’t love at first sight for classical guitar: his first influences were Slash from Guns N’ Roses and Randy Rhoads of Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne fame.
Although his parents were supportive, his mother, as parents do, hoped to steer him in a different direction with the gift of a classical guitar at the age of 16. It took him a few years, but during his freshman year of college, he attended classical music concerts that blew him away like he’d been blown away by heavy metal in his youth. He switched paths and focused on classical guitar. While he may have initially intended that classical training would make him a better electric guitarist, today he is primarily a classical guitarist. Palmer holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Arizona.
Palmer has been performing professionally since 2005. He is an avid live performer and has produced and recorded numerous CD and DVD recordings. Additionally, he is the author of “Virtuoso Guitarist.”
Palmer has appeared as a soloist throughout the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, South America and the Caribbean. His recent performances have taken him to venues including Carnegie Hall, Shakespeare Theatre, The Guitar Foundation of America International Convention, numerous universities and dozens of international guitar festivals throughout the world.
He possesses a soulful vocal tone and a dynamic energy, having created his own pioneering mind-bogglingly fast picking technique. Palmer is drawn to modern classical guitar material and performs his own works alongside those of other classical guitar composers.
The program takes place Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., in the Great Room at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members and are available at weymouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.