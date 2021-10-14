International performing artist Solomon Eichner opens the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities 2021/2022 Classical Music Sundays series Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.
Eichner has been likened to “a young Arthur Rubinstein” by the American Liszt Society. In the past several years, Eichner performed at concert series throughout the world and most recently debuted with the N.C. Symphony in April, performing Saint-Saens “Carnival of the Animals” under conductor Michelle DiRusso.
Eichner looks forward to his Oct. 24 performance in the Great Room at Weymouth.
“Concertgoers will enjoy my diverse program of short masterpieces and my narrative descriptions I share with them about each piece and composer,” he says.
Eichner’s intimate program features classical gems by composers including Bach, Debussy, Chopin, Schumann, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff.
“I love to perform because it takes people to other dimensions, puts them in wonderful places, inspires people, brings us humans all together for a brief 60-minute interval,” Eichner says.
Katie Wyatt, Weymouth Center’s executive director, is excited about resuming Weymouth’s popular Classical Music Sundays.
“As a musician myself, this is the series that initially hooked me and my husband to become supporters of Weymouth,” she says. “Sol Eichner’s performance will be Weymouth’s first indoor/outdoor live music experience since the pandemic, inviting the community to come together for a moment of inspiration.”
During the pandemic at his home in Chapel Hill, Eichner says he “enjoyed spending plenty of time with my needy doggies, but,” he adds, “I did miss being with a live audience where we both share in the magical, spontaneous, electric world of the music.”
Wyatt echoes the sentiment.
“The pandemic shuttered so many concert halls and ended live in-person music experiences,” she says. “I am thrilled to be returning to the joy of shared performance.”
Weymouth Classical Music Sundays will return in full force with three more performances next spring. The concert series is sponsored by Paul Hammock and Sandy Tremblay, along with an anonymous supporter. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers and are available on www.ticketmesandhills.com and www.weymouthcenter.org. Attendance is limited and masks are required.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.