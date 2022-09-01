Internationally renowned classical artists Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, lyric soprano, and Saxton Rose, bassoon, who make up the Duo Rose will kick off the popular “Classical Music Sundays” at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, Sunday, Sept. 11. They will be joined by Lithuanian pianist Skirmante Kezyte for a recital featuring repertoire cultivated from the masterworks of opera and chamber music.
The group’s unique instrumentation is born of necessity.
“It is rare to find music originally composed for soprano, bassoon, and piano,” says Elizabeth. “We make transcriptions and arrangements of music originally written for cello or viola, or for other wind instruments with voice. We are presenting a set on this recital that was originally written for bassoon and soprano — it’s incredibly special when we find something that is written for our combination.”
Saxton Rose is dean of the UNC School of the Arts and principal bassoonist of the Winston-Salem Symphony. He met his wife, Elizabeth, during their junior year of college in Boulder, Colo., while pursuing their music degrees. They met Skirmante Kezyte, while they were all in doctoral studies at Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.
Discussing how they found their “instruments,” Elizabeth describes her lyric soprano voice, as one of the most common voice types and “one she is very grateful for because I am usually able to sing repertoire from all time periods and composers.” Saxton began his music career playing saxophone and guitar, but in his high school there weren’t many bassoonists, so he volunteered to give it a try. “That’s when I really began getting into Classical music -- especially Stravinsky and Shostakovich,” he says. “The opening solo of the Rite of Spring ballet by Stravinsky was a big inspiration.”
Saxton is also member of the acclaimed New York-based wind quintet Zéphyros Winds, who played at Weymouth in 2015. He recalls, “Weymouth’s space is wonderful! I personally love performing in a space like this because I have greater expressive freedom to do things I wouldn’t be able to do in a big hall. Elizabeth agrees, “A nice thing about smaller rooms is the intimacy of it. Seeing and hearing reactions from the audience is exciting, and you don’t get that experience playing in a large concert hall.”
Their Sunday program features music by female composer Amy Beach, whose “time period aligns with that of James Boyd,” notes Elizabeth.
Skirmante will be playing solo piano pieces by Beach. Saxton will play a bassoon solo by Mendelssohn titled Song without Words, which Elizabeth describes as “fitting, since this is a chamber recital with voice but there are absolutely moments when music can take over and we don’t need words.”
There will also be a special set by Gustav Mahler, as well as lively pieces from Brazil. “My father’s side is from Brazil and it's always extra special for me to sing in Portuguese,” adds Elizbeth. “One of our Brazilian sets is originally written for bassoon and soprano, too!” The recital will conclude with a famous song by Leonard Bernstein.
The program takes place Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., in the Great Room at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; and are available at weymouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.