Internationally renowned soloists and University of North Carolina School of the Arts faculty members Kevin Lawrence and Dmitri Shteinberg kicks off the popular Classical Music Sundays at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. The program, held in an intimate concert setting, will include music from the ‘20s—the 1720s, the 1820s, the 1920s, and our very own 2020s, with works by Bach, Schubert and Bloch, plus a new work by UNCSA student composer Peter Noll, written in 2021.
Violinist Kevin Lawrence has been praised for his "vibrant intensity" (The Times, London), and his playing as "supremely convincing in its vitality" (Cleveland Plain Dealer), eliciting superlative responses for his performances throughout the United States and Europe. Called ''protean and refined,’’ by the New York Times, Dmitri Shteinberg has appeared across North America, Europe and the Middle East, most notably in the concert halls of Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Alice Tully Hall in New York, and the Saunders Theatre in Boston.
“I can’t think of a better way to return to live music performances post-pandemic than with the music of Bach,” says Katie Wyatt, Weymouth Center’s executive director. “As we have endured the fits and starts of the new normal in the pandemic - looking back on the global suffering of the last two years - it was the music of Bach that comforted us. Cello suites that Yo-Yo Ma shared daily through social media, reaching a world in isolation. Bach streamed through the windows of Italy, in March 2020, when musicians of all stripes performed a flash mob ‘to fight the virus.’ Bach’s timeless work connects our lived experience today to those who first heard his violin sonata in 1723 and is as moving as ever.”
Wyatt knows a thing or two about classical music, as she herself is an accomplished professional musician who is the principal violist with the North Carolina Philharmonic.
“Moving forward through music’s evolution, the program will change from the Classical to the Romantic period,” Wyatt says, “and Schubert’s 1828 Rondo brillante is a romp through the forest. You’ll be transported to the woods of Europe as you gaze out the windows and doors of the Great Room and enjoy the daffodils in bloom at Weymouth.”
Ernest Bloch’s 1924 “Poeme Mystique” opens with what Wyatt describes as the haunting sounds of solo violin joined by ripples of piano throughout, “like a bird floating over a still pond, evoking nature again, yet dipping a toe into the period of experimental music to come in the early 20th century.”
The concert will conclude with a new work – in fact the second performance ever-- of a new piece of art for the world. Peter Noll composed “Desert Glass,” as a UNCSA student, and the premiere was just a few weeks ago at UNCSA.
Of the piece, Noll says, “’Desert Glass’ aims to create the sensation of sonic disorientation. This feeling is meant to represent the toll desert heat has on the mind as well as the inverted view of the desert through a glass sphere.”
Wyatt adds, “prepare to get lost in the desert of sound.”
Tickets are $25 for Weymouth Center Supporters, $35 for general admission; available at weymouthcenter.org. Attendance is limited, masks and vaccinations are required, and cards will be checked.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
