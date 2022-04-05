Weymouth Center’s Spring Classical Music Sundays series kicks off Sunday, April 10, with Aurora Musicalis, an all-female quartet of musicians from the North Carolina Symphony.
“We’re celebrating our 29th Anniversary season!” says the group’s founder and cellist, Elizabeth Beilman. “We have been playing together for several years now, and our trust in each other continues to grow, and therefore the depth of our music making also continues to grow.”
Aurora Musicalis’ have performed across the state at venues including Duke University, Fearrington Village, Meredith College and the Chamber Music Raleigh.
“Weymouth Center remains one of our absolute favorite places to play,”says Beilman. “We have a lot of friends in Southern Pines and the space at Weymouth is heavenly for chamber music! From the beginning, we have been searching for and presenting diverse groupings of instruments and performing a colorful constellation of music. Our program on Sunday will be no exception.”
The program offers some unexpected gems, such as the string quartet by Germaine Tailleferre, the only female member of Les Six (a group of 20th Century French composers, which included Poulenc and Milhaud), who brings a strong influence of Ravel, one of her mentors.
“We love presenting a piece by a woman composer, especially one who blazed her own trail,” says violinist, Emily Glover.
In addition, the group will be playing Haydn's Quinten Quartet, which Glover shared is especially full of fun stops and starts and surprises.
“The Schumann quartet is full of surprises as well, with an opening that might have one wondering, ‘Is this Beethoven?’ And the lively William Grant Still will definitely incite toe-tapping!” Glover added.
Eager to perform in the intimate setting of Weymouth’s Great Room, especially after the isolation of the pandemic, violist Amy Mason says, “Our musical voices simply had to wait, but while they waited to be heard, our artistic ideas have continued to grow. Having the opportunity to learn repertoire together and perform as a quartet again has given us a chance to dip back into a kind of musical energy and expression that has been dormant for too long.”
The all-woman ensemble is positively impacted by the way they relate to each other and influences the experiences and perspectives they bring to their music making.
“But the driving force behind our success,” said violinist, Erin Zehngut, “is our deep respect for each other as musicians who, happily, also happen to be women.”
Classical Music Sundays takes place in the Great Room at Weymouth on Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Deirdre Newton, Martha Parsons and Jack and Claudie Wells. Tickets are $25 supporters, $35 general admission; and available at weymouthcenter.org/event-calendar. Weymouth Center is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
