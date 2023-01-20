The Arts Council of Moore County continues the Classical Concert Series with two award-winning Moore County pianists, Kristina Henckel, and her student, Kangqi “Newnew” Hong. The concert will be presented on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. Tickets on sale now and are limited.
Henckel, an accomplished pianist and teacher, is a native of the Czech Republic. A graduate of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, she received awards in several competitions held in the Czech Republic.
After relocating to the U.S. in 1999, Henckel earned a doctorate in piano performance and pedagogy at the University of Oklahoma and won additional competitions. She is currently on the music faculties at Fayetteville State University and Sandhills Community College in North Carolina.
Kangqi (pronounced kang chee) Hong, better known to her friends as “Newnew,” moved to Moore County from China in 2017 as a third- grader. In her short time here, she has accomplished many things, including mastering English, winning first place for her artwork in the Arts Council’s Young People’s Fine Arts Festival, earning two Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarships from the Arts Council, and winning the most outstanding musician award in Weymouth Center’s Young Musician’s Festival.
As a student of Henckel, Hong recently won first place at the 2022 Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition for Young Artists in Indiana.
Both musicians have come a long way to this point in their lives. For this concert, Henckel and Hong come together for an evening of delightful piano works for two and four hands.
The final concert of the 2022-23 Classical Concerts Series will feature the Balourdet String Quartet on March 13, at the Sunrise Theater.
The subscription price for the two remaining series concerts is $64 per person ($58 for Arts Council members). A single ticket to either concert is $35. Tickets are available at the Arts Council offices, at the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-2787.
The 2022-23 Classical Concert Series is sponsored by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, Scott Kittrell with Parsec Financial, and Philip Bailey with Charles Schwab.
