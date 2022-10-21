With more than years of presenting great music in Moore County through the Classical Concert Series (CCS), the Arts Council of Moore County and season sponsors, Lin Hutaff Pinehurst Realty Group, Parsec Financial and Charles Schwab, are proud to present violinist Risa Hokamura on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines.
“Tickets are still available, but they are going quickly,” says Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council.
A native of Japan, Hokamura began studying the violin at age 3, and by age 10 she was capturing top prizes in competitions throughout Japan. She first came to international attention upon winning the Silver Medal at the 2018 International Violin Competition in Indianapolis, where she performed with the Indianapolis Symphony conducted by Leonard Slatkin.
Hokamura won first prize in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions at the age of 17. She follows in the distinguished footsteps of her two major violin teachers, who also began their careers with Young Concert Artists: Koichiro Harada (founding first violinist of the Tokyo String Quartet) and Mayuko Kamio.
Hokamura earned her Artist Diploma at the Tokyo College of Music as the Honorary Scholarship student under the tutelage of Koichiro Harada, Mayuko Kamio and Machie Oguri. For this concert, she takes a break from her studies in her first year at the Manhattan School of Music as a Full Scholarship student under the tutelage of Koichiro Harada and Lucie Robert.
The remaining two concerts in the Classical Concert Series include local pianists Kristina Henckel and Kangqi “Newnew” Hong on Feb. 6, 2023, and Balourdet String Quartet on March 13, 2023.
A subscription for all three concerts is available at $90 per person ($81 for Arts Council members), or you can “Pick 2” of the concerts for $64 per person ($58 for Arts Council members). Individual concert tickets are $35 each. Purchase your tickets at the Arts Council offices (Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) or call (910) 692-2787.
For additional information about the Arts Council or the Classical Concert Series, visit MooreArt.org.
