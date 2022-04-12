The April meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania and Ashe St. in Southern Pines. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
Michael K. Brantley is the special guest speaker. He is the author of Galvanized: The Odyssey of a Reluctant Carolina Confederate (University of Nebraska Press/Potomac Books, Spring 2020). This book is the extraordinary tale of a North Carolina farmer who fought for both sides in the Civil War, spent time in a horrific POW camp, walked halfway across the continent, and later became a Radical Republican before being involved in a bizarre murder. Galvanized was nominated for the Sam Ragan Old North State Nonfiction Award in 2020.
The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is one of several hundred Civil War history groups around the country. There are about 10 active clubs in North Carolina.
For more details contact Matt Farina at 910.246.0452 or mafarina@aol.com. Face masks are optional at this time. The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a 501(c)(3), incorporated, non- profit, educational organization. The purpose of the organization is to promote, educate, and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period.
