Discover back stories of the Civil War that are not often discussed during a six-part series presented by Dr. Matt Farina in partnership with the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. The series is free and open to the public aged 50 and over. Weekly sessions will be held in January and February, on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The first session will be held Friday, Jan. 20, and covers the mythical relationship between baseball and Fort Sumter. The series continues Jan. 27, with a discussion about Abraham Lincoln’s law clerk, who was the first Union officer killed in the Civil War. On Feb. 3, Farina will present on contracts signed in a bank in Troy, N.Y., that doomed the British wooden navy. On Feb. 10, he will discuss the only female physician in the Union Army awarded the Medal of Honor. On Feb. 17, Farina will present on the profound effects on the outcome of the Civil War resulting from the wounding of two college professors (Thomas J. Jackson and Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain). On Feb. 24, he will discuss the story of the “Orphans of the Gettysburg Battlefield.” In addition to the presentation, there will be items displayed that are associated with each talk that include prints, commemorative postal envelopes and a capital amputation kit.
A resident of Southern Pines, Farina, is a member of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table and has served as editor of their newsletter since 2008. A retired pediatric cardiologist and clinical professor, he has authored approximately 40 articles and abstracts in cardiology and has won several teaching awards at the medical college. He was a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1971-1973. His teaching passion now is the Civil War.
His interest in the Civil War began at the age of 10, when he visited Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. In 1988, his wife, Nancy, took a job at the American Physical Therapy Association headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. For 12 years, Farina and his wife had a long-distance relationship. On his regular visits to Alexandria, they began touring Civil War battlefields, rekindling his interest in Civil War.
Farina has spoken to Civil War groups and round tables in New York, Vermont, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and even Australia. He has spoken at historical societies, senior centers, the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill, the Empire State College and the New York State Museum. He has helped organize many Civil War exhibits throughout different states, including at the Katharine L. Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College.
This series will be live streamed on the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person. If you’d like to participate online by chatbox, you may connect at Senior Center@seniorcenter8297.
To attend the six-part series, or a particular talk of interest, call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
