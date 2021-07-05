This week Pinehurst United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Dr. Jabe Largen as its senior pastor.
The Largens — Jabe, his wife, Amber, and their children, Gabriella, Isiah, and Olivia — come to Pinehurst from Faison, where Jabe was pastor at Faison UMC, serving there for 10 years.
During his tenure at Faison UMC, Largen and the church garnered high praise and much attention for modeling effective, ongoing engagement between congregation and community in a rural environment.
According to a church spokesperson, “In 2019, they were awarded the Key Taylor Award. It is the denomination’s highest award for a rural United Methodist church in mission.”
Largen earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership from Bluefield College; a Master of Divinity degree from Duke Divinity School; and, most recently, a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.
In his doctoral work, Largen focused on practices that may cultivate appreciation of places that are foreign and unfamiliar to clergy members assigned to such places.
Like her husband, Amber Largen is also a native of Pulaski County, in Virginia’s New River Valley. She earned a biology degree at Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in middle grades science curriculum at East Carolina University.
The couple enjoy bowling competively.
Largen describes himself as a “husband, father, avid golfer, competitive bowler, sports fanatic, maker of meals, reader and writer of words, community organizer, friend of many and preacher.” He and his family also enjoy spending time with their beloved cat, Burley Coulter.
Largen can be reached by telephone at: (910) 215-4559 or by email at: jabe@pinehurstumc.org.
Pinehurst UMC is located at 4111 Airport Road in Pinehurst. Its website is pumc@pinehurstumc.org. Pinehurst UMC offers traditional Sunday worship services at 8:15 and 11a.m.; a contemporary, interactive, multimedia worship service (featuring plenty of singing) is offered at 9:40 a.m.
