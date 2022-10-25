The annual Senior Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC). All items at the fair are made by local crafters aged 50 and older.
“This is where I do my yearly Christmas shopping”, said Chris Mastaler, a frequent attendee of the Senior Enrichment Center.
Some of the one-of-a-kind handcrafted treasures include local pottery, artwork, knitted and crocheted items, holiday ornaments and décor, carved woodwork, birdhouses, pine needle baskets, beeswax candles, jewelry, quilts, soaps, baked goods, cards and beautiful wreaths for your door.
The Senior Enrichment Center holds this event annually on the first Saturday of November. Proceeds made by selling tables to the vendors and the homemade concessions are used to enhance the areas of service that the Department of Aging provides that may lack funding such as transportation, congregate meals, home delivered meals, and in-home aide for Moore County seniors aged 60 and older.
The SEC is where Moore County residents over the age of 50 can participate in free activities such as Mexican train dominoes, a monthly cooking class, shuffleboard, billiards, chess, many card games, line dancing, interesting presentations, educational programming, indoor walking track, and evidence-based programs that help with fall prevention such as Matter of Balance, the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease and Tai Chi for Fall Prevention.
The SEC Fitness Program fee is $2 per day, which includes working out in our equipment room and any additional fitness classes for that day including the PWR (Parkinson Wellness Recovery), which is offered Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. The SEC also offers two types of yoga classes, including Chair Yoga and Gentle Yoga. For more information on becoming a fitness member, call Chris Pevia, SEC fitness coordinator, at (910) 947-4184.
Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The SEC is comprised of the staff of the Moore County Department of Aging. Their mission is to provide services that promote the well-being of older adults. Since July 1984, the Moore County Department of Aging has provided various services for those 60 years of age and over in need of services. There are no income requirements. Well over 15,000 persons have been served, of whom 52 percent are economically needy, 75 percent are socially needy; 70 percent are 75-plus years; and 48 percent have a disability. Sources of funding are obtained from the Older Americans Act Home and Community Care Block Grant, private contributions, foundations and client services fees.
Concessions are made by the staff and sold as “eat in only.” Items to go are not available at this time. Cathy Burgess makes down-home chicken and dumplings. Terri Prots makes homemade pumpkin pie, sold by the slice, and other items are available for purchase.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. For additional information, call (910) 947-GIVE (4483).
