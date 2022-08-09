Christmas For Moore has kicked off its 2022 registration for program participants with online, mail-in and in-person registration opportunities in August and September.
“Christmas For Moore is excited to begin our eighth year serving our neighbors in need with the help of our community,” said Eleanora Voelkel, the group’s chair. “This year, as we look at the cost of gas and groceries, and with poverty rates currently as high as 39 percent in some Moore County communities, it is very likely that even more of our neighbors will need assistance.”
Those interested in applying for the program must provide documentation proving Moore County residence for all listed on the application, including children. Documents accepted include a driver’s license, pay stub, utility bill, lease agreement, Medicaid card, or for children, a school identification card, report card or free lunch program form.
Paper applications are available for pickup at these five locations:
n Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, 160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines;
n Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, 1500 W. Indiana Ave., Southern Pines;
n Moore County Department of Social Services, 1036 Carriage Oaks Drive, Carthage;
n Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, 211 Trimble Plant Road, Southern Pines; and
n Seven Lakes Chapel in the Pines, 155 Seven Lakes Drive, West End.
Completed paper applications with copies of necessary documentation can be mailed to Christmas For Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, NC 28374 by Sept. 15.
In-person registrations will be held:
n Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage;
n Sept. 8, 4 to 7 p.m., Robbins First Baptist Church, 651 Hemp St., Robbins; and
n Sept. 22, 5 to 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines.
With an increased need among participants, it further creates a greater need for sponsors, donations and volunteers. Sponsors are matched up with program participants and provide gifts. Volunteers, too, are needed for a variety of tasks, including shopping, making deliveries or assisting at one of the in-person registration sites.
Sponsors for the Christmas For Moore program include area churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals. Each sponsor decides on the number of participants to sponsor and then is matched with a qualified program participant through the nonprofit. Sponsors agree to purchase gifts of clothing, household items, toys or food on the participants’ wish list.
For information on becoming a Christmas for Moore sponsor or to volunteer, call (910) 477-3355, email info@christmas4moore.org or visit www.Christmas4Moore.org. To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas For Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
