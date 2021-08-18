Christmas For Moore will host in-person registrations in August and September at the following locations:
- Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Boys and Girls Club, 160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines.
- Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Seven Lakes Chapel in the Pines, 2125 Seven Lakes South, West End.
- Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Robbins First Baptist Church, 651 Hemp St., Robbins
- Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines.
- Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage.
Online applications are available at https://www.christmas4moore.org/registration. If anyone would like to sponsor a family, those applications are also on the website.
