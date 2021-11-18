After finishing the year by performing their annual concert, the Golf Capital Chorus is calling all men to their guest night Monday.
“Any are welcome to join them in getting into the spirit of the season by singing yuletide favorites,” says a spokesman. “All materials are furnished and all ages and abilities are welcome.”
The guest night meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday night at the Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 Everett Road, Pinehurst.
