The Moore County Choral Society Spring Concert honors French composer and organist Maurice Duruflé (1902-86). On Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m., at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, director Anne Dorsey conducts a performance of Duruflé’s “Requiem” by the 60-voice choir and local musicians Stephen Gourley at the organ and an ensemble of strings, trumpets, harp and percussion.
Gourley will also perform a Duruflé organ prelude and fugue, and student winners of the 2023 MCCS scholarships will be recognized during the concert.
Dorsey recalls being challenged and inspired as a UNC student when she sang the Duruflé “Requiem” in 1976 with the Carolina Choir, under the exacting direction of Dr. Lara G. Haggard. This Requiem (1947) is Duruflé’s masterpiece. The composer’s distinctive musical language integrates Gregorian chant melodies and Renaissance polyphony with the modern styles of Romantics and impressionists.
The Duruflé concert opens with two motets. The well-known “Ubi Caritas” chant — where charity and love dwell, God is there — dates from 1960, when Duruflé and his second wife were organists in Paris. “The Notre Pere,” a reverent Lord’s Prayer in the composer’s native French, is Duruflé’s final work.
Duruflé as organ composer is showcased next, as Gourley performs the majestic “Prelude et Fugue sur le nom d’Alain” (1942), a tribute to a close friend killed in World War II.
“The Requiem” itself is a spiritual drama in nine movements, each founded in a chant from the Gregorian Mass for the Dead. Though Duruflé omits “Dies Irae” (day of wrath), he notes that his Requiem “is not an ethereal work which sings of detachment from earthly worries.” Instead, it dramatizes profound emotions: “the agony of man faced with the mystery of his ultimate end,” and our responses of terror, resignation, or hope. Duruflé enhances the chants — free-flowing lines and unaccented syllables — with word painting of the meaning of the texts, using shifting vocal parts and orchestration, tempo and dynamics, pitches and key signatures.
Each of the Requiem’s nine movements opens with its medieval chant melody (often a single vocal line) and unfolds in three parts (often A,B,A). Movements 1-3 are prayers for God to give the departed eternal rest (Introit: Requiem aeternam), divine mercy (Kyrie), and deliverance from the torments of hell (Domine Jesu Christe). The Kyrie conveys awe and faith when voices interweave for Lord have mercy and for Christ have mercy and when choir and instruments join in Lord have mercy and fade into silence.
Movements 4-6 evoke the communion liturgy of the Mass: Sanctus (Holy Lord), Pie Jesu (Merciful Jesus), and Agnus Dei (Lamb of God). Duruflé’s “Sanctus” is a spiritual and emotional high point. Its opening chant Holy, holy, holy Lord, a celebration of God’s glory in heaven, is sung by the treble voices, three times, rising in pitch and intensity, amid swirling strings. For Hosanna in the highest, the vocal parts enter one at a time, with instruments joining for a crescendo and climax. Swirling strings return for the Benedictus — Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord; the chant is stated only once, pianissimo, by trebles. For the Pie Jesu, treble voices in dialogue with cellos meet human grief and loss with consolation: merciful Jesus, grant them rest. The Agnus Dei, Lamb of God, recalls the Sanctus with its rising repetitions but here the music remains serene, confident that a savior who has taken away the sins of the world will give eternal rest.
In movements 7-9, Duruflé takes us on a spiritual journey through three visions: the community of saints in light (Lux aeterna), the day of judgment (Libera Me) and the gates of Paradise (In Paradisum).
The “Libera Me” — deliver me from eternal death — dramatizes the soul’s terror as the trumpet sounds the last judgment, choral entrances build tension, strings and male voices announce the day of wrath that is enacted by all voices and instruments, with quiet entrances and crescendos for when you come to judge the world by fire. A simple restatement of the deliver me chant closes the movement serenely.
In “Paradisum,” a prayer for the soul of a loved one, is for Duruflé “the ultimate answer of faith to all the questions, by the flight of the soul to paradise.” May angels lead you to paradise, the sopranos serenely chant; may angels welcome you, sings the full choir. When the choir fades away in a prayer for eternal rest, and strings and voices sustain an unresolved chord, we feel the portals of heaven open for the soul.
