For the first time in its 45-year history, the Moore County Choral Society (MCCS) has been silenced. The coronavirus pandemic has made singing an unsafe activity and crowded auditoriums dangerous. The health and well-being of both singers and audience are of utmost importance to MCCS.
The decision has been made to suspend the 2020 fall season and thus, the choral society will be unable to offer the much loved holiday concert this December. As soon as it is safe to do so, MCCS will resume rehearsals and performances.
Begun as an evening class at Sandhills Community College in 1975, MCCS has become an integral part of the arts culture of Moore County. First headed by Julian Long, the podium has also been occupied by Armand Kitto, Robert Engelson, John Shannon and Anne Dorsey. Over the years the society has presented many and varied choral masterworks, many accompanied by orchestra.
In addition to the larger chorus, MCCS supports a small ensemble and a children’s chorus. All of these performing groups are suspended this fall.
While the choral society awaits the return to singing, plans and preparations are made for its future. The society believes that its contributions to the Sandhills area promote the rich arts identity of Moore County.
“MCCS is ever grateful to the loyal donors and patrons who have sustained it for almost half a century,” says Anne Doresey. “That support is needed now more than ever.”
Anyone wishing to support Moore County Choral Society may send a contribution to Moore County Choral Society, P.O. Box 785, Southern Pines, NC 28388. Visit www.moorecountychoralsociety.org or on Facebook.
“Moore County Choral Society looks forward to a strong return,” says Dorsey.
