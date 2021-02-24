February marks Children’s Dental Health Month, a national observance and reminder to maintain healthy oral care practices, like brushing, flossing and regular teeth cleanings.
Since tooth decay remains one of the most common chronic diseases in children, reinforcing the importance of dental care is vital in helping children keep their smiles on track.
“Routine dental checkups allow your dentist to monitor the conditions of your child’s teeth and detect any existing oral problems, like tooth decay.” said Dr. Alec M. Parker, executive director of the North Carolina Dental Society. “Since most dental problems have a variety of solutions, your dentist can determine a safe and suitable treatment plan to address your child’s specific oral care needs.”
In recognition of Children’s Dental Health Month, The North Carolina Dental Society shares three couple safe and effective solutions dentists use to help prevent and treat cavities:
· Preventive Care/Oral exams: The first step to good oral health is prevention. Checkups are an essential part of oral hygiene because tooth decay worsens if left untreated. Remember to schedule routine dental exams so your child’s dentist can identify any problem areas.
· Dental Sealants: Dentists use sealants, a thin plastic-like coating placed on molars to reduce the risk of decay by nearly 80 percent. Dental sealants can even stop early stages of decay from becoming a full-blown cavity.
· Fluoride: Fluoride is a mineral and natural cavity fighter which helps rebuild tooth enamel. Although fluoride is found is most water sources, your dentist may also recommend a fluoride mouth rinse or fluoride treatment. If your child is prone to cavities, their dentist can apply fluoride directly to the teeth with a gel or foam.
