For local residents seeking a quick road trip, Chetola Resort, in Blowing Rock, welcomes folks to its drive-through tour known as the Festival of Lights. The display includes close to 30,000 lights throughout the resort and around Chetola Lake.
The Festival of Lights is free and open to the public. Drive the resort’s main thoroughfare and see lighted displays of carolers, a Nativity scene and other holiday symbols. Park and walk around Chetola Lake and the property, or just roll down the window to hear a merry melody.
New this year is the Winterland Kids Stroll, which invites kids to complete a game of self-guided activities around the lake. Upon completion, children check in at the recreation center for a holiday treat. Game instructions are available at the hotel front desk or entrance gate.
The resort’s award-winning Timberlake’s Restaurant is open to “cruisers,” and reservations are strongly recommended due to staffing challenges. Masks are encouraged (not required) upon entry to the restaurant and indoor hotel facilities. Staff will continue to wear masks in front of guests.
Onsite lodge rooms, inn and condo offerings are also available for overnight visitors, pending availability.
Pro Tips:
• Weeknights afford less traffic and wait times.
• The lights come on at dusk and end at 10 p.m.
• Expect to be greeted by friendly security pros at the entry gate.
• Call (828) 295-5500 for questions.
• GPS address is 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
For more details, visit https://chetola.com/chetola-festival-of-lights-2021/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.