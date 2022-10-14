Legendary entertainer Charo brings her new concert to Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center this Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. “Whether you know her from ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘Thumbelina,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ her variety shows and specials, or her legendary Vegas shows, there’s only one Charo, and this is the Sandhills area’s chance to see this iconic performer sing, play, and entertain--live and in person,” says Morgan Sills, new executive director of Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
On her Instagram and Facebook, Charo shared a special video message for her Sandhills area fans. “I’ve been working all year, rehearsing and preparing a fantastic, beautiful show: fun, salsa, and classical and flamenco guitar.”
Born in Spain, the celebrated mononymous singer, comedian and guitarist burst onto the American scene in the late 1960s, when she married bandleader Xavier Cugat and moved to the United States with him, becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1977.
She proceeded to become a ubiquitous presence on American television, guesting on the variety show series of Ed Sullivan, Carol Burnett, Cher, Danny Kaye, Tony Orlando and Dawn, The Captain and Tennille, Donny and Marie Osmond, Sha Na Na, and Pee-wee Herman. She became known as a comedienne through her frequent appearances on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and guest shots on series like “Fantasy Island,” “Chico and the Man,” “The Facts of Life,” “The Jeffersons,” and “That 70s Show.” More recently, she has appeared as herself on reality and competition shows like “The Surreal Life,” “So NoTORIous,” “Celebrity Wife Swap,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Renewed appreciation of her work has yielded major profiles in The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times.
This concert is the second in BPAC’s 2022-23 mainstage series, which continues with comedian Joe DeVito (from Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld”) on Jan. 28; renowned men’s close harmony group The Four Freshmen on March 3; and Tony Award winning Broadway Star Kelli O’Hara from HBO’s “The Gilded Age” on March 31.
Also, on Oct. 21, Charo will be teaching a master class in guitar and performing in BPAC’s intimate McPherson Theater starting at 12 noon. Tickets are $18 and may be purchased online at SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com.
“She’s a world class guitarist, trained by Segovia and named twice as Best Flamenco Guitarist in Guitar Player Magazine’s reader’s poll. An opportunity to hear her talk about her craft and the art of entertaining is special and rare,” says Sills, who concludes, “Charo does one of the most entertaining, fun acts you’ll ever see, and of course her guitar playing is incomparable. There’s no one like her. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned in all my years in New York, it’s that when these legends come around, you’ve got to go see them.”
