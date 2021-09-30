Swim Across America (SAA) announces the 2021, fifth annual, SAA-Charlotte Open Water Swim event, which will be held at Camp Thunderbird on Sunday, Oct. 3.
“Proceeds from the swim will support cancer research at Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte.
SAA National Board member Doug Towne and his wife, Pam, are new members to the Whispering Pines community, having recently moved from Greenwich, Conn. They moved to live closer to Doug’s 94-year old father, Bill Towne, and his wife, Patricia, of Southern Pines.
Twenty-nine years ago, Doug and Pam joined a small group of friends in their first SAA event. They joined to raise money and awareness for cancer research because Doug’s father, Bill, had just finished treatment for throat cancer. The event was a 26-mile relay swim across Nantucket Sound to Hyannis Port on Cape Cod, Mass.
“There were high winds, nine foot swells and shark sightings,” says Doug. “It was long, exhausting and at times scary. It was an extreme event to bring awareness to an extreme disease.”
Over the past three decades, the Towneses have continued to swim, volunteer and organize events for SAA. During that time SAA has grown from a single swim to 21 open water and 100 pool events all across America. From its inception to 2020 SAA has granted over $100 million dollars that has led to breakthroughs in immunotherapy, gene therapy, personalized medicine, and new cancer detection methods.
Established in 2017, SAA-Charlotte has donated over $450,000 to its beneficiaries: Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children's Hospital.
In 2018 the Nobel prize in medicine was given to former Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) Immunologist James Allison. Much of Allison’s groundbreaking work was funded by Swim Across America.
Jedd Wolchok, head of the Swim Across America Lab at MSKCC says, “SAA funding has played a major role in clinically developing the four FDA approved immunotherapy medicines — Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab and Atezolizumab.”
“Please join us by making a donation Oct. 3 for the fifth annual Charlotte SAA Open Water event,” says Pam Towne. “It is an opportunity to remember all our family members, friends and loved ones who have lost their battle to cancer. And to honor all the fighters: those who are still battling this horrible disease, with the hope that someday soon everyone of you will be a survivor.
